SOSA and VITA: Enabling Open Standards for Improved Capability--a webcast special
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. Elements of the Sensor Open System Architecture (SOSA) technical standard are leveraging standards developed by the VITA Standards Organization, specifically VITA 65, also known as OpenVPX. VITA has also become a participating member of the SOSA Consortium along with the Air Force, Army, and Navy. This harmonization between the services, industry, and industry standardization bodies helps drive the SOSA initiative’s strong momentum within the defense community.
OpenSystems Media moderated a webcast titled "SOSA and VITA: Enabling Open Standards for Improved Capability," on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The event covered the ways in which the SOSA Consortium is working with VITA to enable standardization of VITA-based standards within the SOSA Technical Standard.
Moderating the presentation: John McHale, Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems.
The webcast -- sponsored by Annapolis Micro Systems, Epiq Solutions, Pentek, and TE Connectivity -- was hosted by Military Embedded Systems online and OpenSystems Media.
