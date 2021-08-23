WEBCAST: VMEbus in Military Systems

The speakers will discuss how legacy and EOL issues are dealt with, addressing security issues, support for existing and newer operating systems, and how having a healthy ecosystem with wide vendor support has enabled the standard to enjoy long-lasting technology refreshes and migration. Use cases will also be presented along with a sneak peek at how some platforms are examining next-gen platform migration from VME to OpenVPX and SOSA.

Speakers include: Nigel Forrester, Director of Product Strategy, Concurrent Technologies; Robert Persons, Senior Presales Architect, Smart Embedded Computing; and Ken Grob, Director of Embedded Computing Architectures, Elma Electronic.

Moderating the presentation is John McHale, Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems.

The webcast is sponsored by Concurrent Technologies, Elma Electronic, and SMART Embedded Computing and is hosted by Military Embedded Systems online and OpenSystems Media.

