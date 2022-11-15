VITA standards activity updates

ANSI accreditation

Accredited as an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) developer, VITA provides its members with the ability to develop and promote open technology standards.

The following standards have recently been ANSI- and VITA-approved via public VITA consensus ballot:

ANSI/VITA 48.0-2022, Mechanical Standard for Microcomputers using Ruggedized Enhanced Design Implementation (REDI) (revision)

ANSI/VITA 48.2-2022, Mechanical Standard for VPX REDI Conduction Cooling (revision)

ANSI/VITA 62.0-2022, Modular Power Supply Standard (revision)

ANSI/VITA 74.0-2022: Compliant System Small Form Factor Module Base Standard (revision)

ANSI/VITA 78-2022: SpaceVPX System Standard (revision)

All published standards are available for download by VITA members and are posted at the online VITA Store for purchase by nonmembers.

VSO study and working group activities

Standards within VITA may be initiated through the formation of a study group and developed by a working group. A study group requires the sponsorship of one VITA member, while a working group requires sponsorship of at least three VITA members.

Several working groups have current projects underway. Here’s a roundup of these projects:

ANSI/VITA 46-2019: VPX Baseline

Abstract: This standard describes VITA 46.0 VPX Baseline Standard: an evolutionary step forward for the provision of high-speed interconnects in harsh environment applications. This revision supports compliance requirements of higher-level open system standards, adds guide socket/pin rotations for additional power-supply configurations, and provides further clarifications to power wafer current ratings.

Status: The standard is open for revisions. The working group is reviewing updates for compliance requirements and support for 12 V power.

ANSI/VITA 48.x: VPX REDI: Cooling

Abstract: The VITA 48 standards provide an overview of the associated plug-in units for air cooling, conduction cooling, and liquid-flow-thru (LFT) and spray-cooling applications.

Status: Several of the standards in this series are being updated to allow for a 100-mm-deep, 1.2-inch-pitch VPX module, or other updates. The working group has completed the public consensus ballot and has submitted document for final ANSI/VITA approval.

VITA 51.4: Reliability Component Derating

Abstract: The goal of this working group is to develop a new component derating standard.

Status: This working group has joined forces with the IEEE to jointly develop this standard under IEEE-2818. The working group is preparing for public consensus ballot.

ANSI/VITA 62.0-2016: Modular Power-Supply Standard

Abstract: This standard provides requirements for building a power-supply module that can be used to power a VPX chassis. The module will fit within the standard envelope defined for VPX modules in the VITA 48.0 standards.

Status: The standard is due for its five-year review. The working group is developing a draft of the revisions that are in review.

VITA 62.1: Power Supply Front End for High-Voltage/3-Phase 3U Module

Objective: The VITA 62.1 standard describes requirements for building a high-voltage/3-phase/3U-class front-end power-supply module that can be used to power a VPX chassis in the VITA 62 family of standards. The module will fit within the standard envelope defined for VPX modules in the VITA 48.0 standards.

Status: The working group is developing a draft document that is in review.

VITA 65.x: OpenVPX System Standard

Abstract: The OpenVPX System Standard was created to bring versatile system architectural solutions to the VPX market. Based on the extremely flexible VPX family of standards, the OpenVPX standard uses plug-in module mechanical, connectors, thermal, communications protocols, utility, and power definitions provided by specific VITA standards to define a series of slot, backplane, module, and standard development chassis profiles. This revision adds additional profiles, additional communication protocols, higher-speed copper connectors, and a new naming methodology for module profiles.

Status: The working group is adding additional profiles to this standard.

VITA 66.5: Optical Interconnect on VPX – Hybrid Variant

Abstract: This document describes an open standard for configuration and interconnect (within the structure of VITA 66.0) enabling an interface compatible with VITA 46 containing blind-mate optical connectors with fixed contacts on the plug-in module and floating displacement on the backplane.

Status: The working group is developing the draft document.

ANSI/VITA 67.3-2020: VPX: Coaxial Interconnect on VPX, Spring-Loaded Contact on Backplane

Abstract: The VITA 67.3 standard defines an open standard for configuration and interconnect (within the structure of VITA 67.0) enabling an interface compatible with VITA 46 containing multiposition blind-mate analog connectors with coaxial contacts, having fixed contacts on the plug-in module and spring action on the backplane.

Status: The standard is open for revision.

VITA 68.3: Reference SI Model Standard for Gen4 and Higher Speeds

Abstract: This standard documents a reference model approach for OpenVPX Signal Integrity compliance at baud rates above 10.3125 Gbaud. It defines reference OpenVPX Plug-In Module and backplane s-parameter models that can be used to create end-end OpenVPX reference channels in conjunction with reference VPX connector and device s-parameter models. Signal Integrity compliance for an OpenVPX Plug-In Module or backplane is based on simulation of end-end channel compliance against the requirements of the applicable protocol standard.

Status: The working group is addressing signal integrity compliance for Gen4 and higher speeds for VPX.

VITA 87: MT Circular Connectors – Type 1

Abstract: The VITA 87 MT circular connector standard defines a standard for circular connectors with optical MT. Circular connector shells are compliant to MIL-STD-38999. MT offer options for 12 or 24 fibers per MT and for physical contact or lensed MT.

Status: The working group is reviewing a draft document.

VITA 89: MT Circular Connectors – Type 2

Abstract: The VITA 89 MT circular connector standard defines a standard for circular connectors with optical MT. Circular connector shells are compliant to MIL-STD-38999. MT offer options for 48 fibers per MT and for physical contact or lensed MT.

Status: The working group is reviewing a draft document.

VITA 90.x: VNX+

Abstract: Standards for an enhanced small-form-factor system that meets the growing needs of improved size, weight, and power (SWaP) with a rugged, low-cost, fast serial fabric interconnect-based plug-in module. The VITA 90.x family of standards builds on the foundation established by VITA 74 VNX. VNX+ significantly increases performance and system versatility beyond VITA 74, while following its mechanical framework.

Status: New working group formed to make revisions to VNX under VNX+.

VITA 91: Connector for Higher Density VITA 46 Applications

Abstract: This standard defines a connector system that provides higher pin density to the backplane for VITA 46 3U and 6U VPX applications.

Status: VITA working group to develop a new standard for higher pin density for VPX. Working group is reviewing draft.

For a complete list of VITA standards available for purchase and their status, go to www.vita.com/Standards.