VITA standards activity updates

The November VITA Standards Organization (VSO) standards meeting was held in Tempe, Arizona. This update is based on the results of that meeting. Contact VITA if you are interested in participating in any of these working groups. Visit the VITA website (http://www.vita.com) for details on upcoming VSO meetings.

ANSI accreditation

Accredited as an American National Standards Institute (ANSI) developer and a submitter of Industry Trade Agreements to the IEC, VITA provides its members with the ability to develop and promote open technology standards. The working groups meet face-to-face every two months to address embedded bus and board industry standards issues.

The following standards have recently been ANSI and VITA ratified via public ballot.

ANSI/VITA 47.0-2019 Construction, Safety, and Quality for Plug-In Modules Standard

ANSI/VITA 47.1-2019 Common requirements for Environments, Design and Construction, Safety, and Quality for VITA 47 Plug-In Modules Standard

ANSI/VITA 47.0-2019 unique requirements defined in IPC J-STD-001, Class 2 Standard

ANSI/VITA 47.0-2019 unique requirements defined in IPC J-STD-001, Class 3 Standard

These standards are available for download by VITA members and are posted at the VITA Store for purchase by non-members.

VSO study and working group activities

Standards within VITA may be initiated through the formation of a study group and developed by a working group. A study group requires the sponsorship of one VITA member, and a working group requires sponsorship of at least three VITA members.

Several working groups have current projects underway; the following roundup summarizes those projects:

VITA 40: Service and Status Indicators

Objective: This standard defines the colors, behaviors, placement, and labeling of service indicator lamps for boards, field replaceable units, and enclosures.

Status: This standard was withdrawn several years ago. VITA has been requested to revive the standard. The original document has been updated to the current format for VITA standards. Minor updates have been made to correct errors in the original document. The document was submitted for ANSI approval. Comments have been resolved and resubmitted to the voters for final approval.

VITA 46.30: VPX: Higher Data Rate

Objective: The VITA 46.30 standard defines a standard for a VPX connector that supports higher data rates, to at least 25 Gbaud – for protocols such as 100GBASE-KR4 Ethernet and PCIe Gen 4. The higher data rate connectors compliant to VITA 46.30 are intermateable with legacy VITA 46.0 connectors and follow the same form factor.

Status: This document has been approved by the working group and submitted for ANSI ballot.

VITA 46.31 VPX: Higher Data Rate, Solder Tail

Objective: The VITA 46.31 standard defines a standard for a VPX connector that supports higher data rates, to at least 25 Gbaud – for protocols such as 100GBASE-KR4 Ethernet and PCIe Gen 4. The connectors feature a short solder tail intended to be soldered into a blind via. The higher data rate connectors compliant to VITA 46.31 are intermateable with legacy VITA 46.0 connectors and follow the same form factor.

Status: This document has been approved by the working group and submitted for ANSI ballot.

VITA 48.xx: VPX REDI: cooling

Objective: The VITA 48.xx VPX REDI standards define various cooling schemes for VPX.

Status: The standards are open for revisions. The documents have completed public ANSI/VITA review and are in the comment resolution phase.

VITA 51.4: Reliability Component Derating

Objective: The goal of this study group is to develop a new component derating standard.

Status: The study group has been meeting to discuss the scope and outline potential sources of data for this activity. This working group is joining forces with the IEEE to jointly develop this standard.

VITA 62.x: Modular Power Supply

Objective: The VITA 62.0 standard describes requirements for building a power supply module that can be used to power a VPX chassis. The modules fit within the standard envelope defined for VPX modules in the VITA 48.0 standards.

Status: The original standard is being revised to be in line with additions made to the VPX standards. Additional working groups are on dot standards. VITA 62.1 is focused on a three-phase high voltage power supply for 3U and VITA 62.2 is developing a 270-volt connector standard. Both working groups have draft documents in review.

ANSI/VITA 65: OpenVPX System

Objective: The OpenVPX System standard is a living document that is regularly updated with new profile information and corrections.

Status: New profiles based on work with Sensors Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) are being developed. The document has completed the ANSI/VITA public ballot and is expected to be published by year end.

VITA 66.5: VPX: Optical Interconnect, Spring-Loaded Contact on Backplane

Objective: This document describes an open standard for configuration and interconnect within the structure of VITA 66.0 enabling an interface compatible with VITA 46 containing blind mate optical connectors with fixed contacts on the Plug In Module and floating displacement on the backplane.

Status: The working group is developing the draft document.

VITA 66.6: VPX: Optical Interconnect, Half-Width MT Variant, Spring-Supported Ferrules in Both Backplane and Plug-In Module Connectors

Objective: This document describes an open standard for configuration, and within the VITA 66 family of blind-mate fiber optic interconnects, half-width connector modules for two or more MT ferrules, where the connector modules on both the backplane and plug-in module contain spring-supported MT ferrules, enabling an interface compatible with the ANSI/VITA 46.0 Baseline Standard and the VITA 65.0 OpenVPX System Standard.

Status: The working group is developing the draft document.

VITA 68.2: VPX: Compliance Channel

Objective: This standard defines a VPX compliance channel including common backplane performance criteria required to support multiple fabric types across a range of defined baud rates. This allows backplane developers to design a backplane that supports required Bit Error Rates (BER) for multiple fabric types. This also allows module developers to design plug-in modules that are interoperable with other modules when used with a compliant backplane.

Status: The working group is updating the draft of this standard.

VITA 78.1: SpaceVPX Lite Systems

Objective: This document leverages the work done on ANSI/VITA 78 to create a standard with an emphasis on 3U module implementations. The most significant change from SpaceVPX is to shift the distribution of utility signals from the SpaceUM to the System Controller to allow a radial distribution of supply power to up to eight payload modules.

Status: The working group has developed a draft document of the standard that is currently under review.

Copies of all standards reaching ANSI recognition are available from the VITA online store (www.vita.com/Purchase). For a more complete list of VITA standards and their status, go to www.vita.com/Standards.