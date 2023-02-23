Call for consensus body members to approve revised draft to ANSI/VITA 65.0 AND 65.1-2021

VITA Members can sign up for free (while logged into their account) while non-members must pay a nominal fee to participate.

The response deadline to register for this consensus body is: March 6, 2023.





REVISION OF EXISTING STANDARD

Under ANSI and VITA rules every 5 years an approved standard must be reaffirmed, revised, placed in stabilized maintenance or withdrawn. Existing standards can also be revised as needed at any time. This standard has been revised; hence it has been put forth for approval of the revisions.

Consensus body registration for voting to approve this revised standard is now open.

The VITA 65.x working group has completed the two drafts and has voted to take these draft through to the VITA public review approval process for eventual ANSI approval.

DRAFT/VITA 65.0-2023x OpenVPX System Standard

Abstract : The OpenVPX System Standard was created to bring versatile system architectural solutions to the VPX market. Based on the extremely flexible VPX family of standards, the OpenVPX standard uses Plug-In Module mechanical, connectors, thermal, communications protocols, utility, and power definitions provided by specific VITA standards to define a series of Slot, Backplane, Module, and Standard Development Chassis Profiles. This revision adds additional profiles, additional communication protocols, higher speed copper connectors, and a new naming methodology for Module Profiles.

DRAFT/VITA 65.1-2023x OpenVPX System Standard – Profile Tables

Abstract : This standard documents variations of Slot, Backplane, and Modules Profiles. As part of the Slot Profile Description, there are also some Connector Modules defined. This document is primarily tables which are referenced by VITA 65.0. This revision adds additional profiles, additional communication protocols, higher speed copper connectors, and a new naming methodology for Module Profiles.





HOW TO APPLY FOR THE CONSENSUS BODY

Currently, this consensus body needs voting members from the following interest categories in order to be able to proceed with this process. The consensus body will be vetted to ensure it meets balance, lack of dominance and openness rules. Following which a formal ballot will be sent to the consensus body for voting.

Producer : An appropriate participant designs, develops, or manufactures products using this standard.

: An appropriate participant designs, develops, or manufactures products using this standard. User-Industrial/Commercial : An appropriate participant is using this standard in an industrial or commercial application

: An appropriate participant is using this standard in an industrial or commercial application User-Government/Military : An appropriate participant is a representative of a government agency using this standard in a government or military application.

: An appropriate participant is a representative of a government agency using this standard in a government or military application. Research: An appropriate participant is involved in research or consulting that may use this standard.

An appropriate participant is involved in research or consulting that may use this standard. General Interest: An appropriate participant is an interested party not necessarily involved in producing, directly using, or acquiring product using this standard.

Please note that company membership in VITA is NOT a requirement to join this consensus body. This registration is open to both VITA members and non-members. You must register via this form if you wish to participate in the upcoming ballot. VITA Members can sign up for free (while logged into their account) while non-members must pay a nominal fee to participate.

In the case that you believe these standards needs a revision, please indicate so in the comments field of the registration form and be prepared to sponsor and actively participate in the revision effort. If you are selected for the consensus body, you may provide minor editorial comments during the balloting.

Please go here register ONLY IF you intend to vote.

The VITA policies and ANSI Function can be found on our governance page at http://www.vita.com/Governance.