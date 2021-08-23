2021 State of the VITA Technology Industry - Spring Edition

We are moving from a petroleum-powered world to an electricity-powered world. We are moving from a labor-powered manufacturing model to a robotic-powered manufacturing model. We are moving from human-powered decision making to artificial intelligence-powered decision making. We are moving from broadcast-powered news and entertainment (push) to streaming-powered news and entertainment (pull). We are moving from classroom-powered learning to online-powered learning. We are moving from mall-powered shopping to online-powered shopping. Most of these changes are being driven by technology, but COVID-19 is the new catalyst accelerating these changes.

At the same time, we are experiencing a massive collision between economics, politics, data, technology, federal laws, and state’s rights as a new administration comes into office. So, let us look at whose ox will be gored in the coming months and why! Read it all here.